Starting anew: Despite Delhi connections, Bengal govt has its task cut out

There is no doubt that West Bengal’s economy performed way below potential, and Mamata Banerjee’s 15 years in power compounded the damage. Having built her power base on protecting local land rights, precipitating the departure of Tata Motors’ project from Singur and stymieing a petrochem project in Nandigram, she followed up with idiosyncratic policies while in power — such as scrapping state industrial incentives with retrospective effect, and moving an Assembly motion opposing foreign direct investment and “monopolistic indigenous capital” in retail. Small wonder, then, that over 6,000 companies left the state in the past decade and a half, many of them shifting to Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, adding to a steady, three-decade exodus. At nearly 17 per cent, West Bengal has the largest share of informally-run unincorporated manufacturing establishments among states, yet it does not figure near the top three in value creation, pointing to a dearth of opportunities to grow or formalise.