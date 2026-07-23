Offline payment push: Innovation must include stronger consumer protection

India’s digital-payment ecosystem is set for another leap with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) developing an offline “tap-and-pay” Unified Payments Interface (UPI) feature using near-field communication (NFC), allowing payments of up to ₹2,000 even without internet connectivity. The proposed system will allow users to make payments by simply tapping NFC-enabled devices and capturing the recipient’s UPI ID or Virtual Payment Address (VPA), eliminating the need to scan a quick-response (QR) code. The feature builds on earlier initiatives such as UPI Lite X and seeks to bridge the gap between UPI and contactless card payments. The timing is appropriate. India has emerged as the world’s largest real-time payment market, accounting for nearly half the global real-time payment transactions. UPI continues to grow. It processed 22.71 billion transactions, worth ₹22.02 trillion in June, reflecting the platform’s extraordinary scale and growing acceptance across the economy. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Payments System Report, the average ticket size of UPI transactions declined from ₹1,848 in 2021 to ₹1,313 in 2025. This indicates that UPI is increasingly being used for routine, low-value purchases, making an offline payment option particularly relevant for everyday retail spending, especially for transactions up to ₹2,000.