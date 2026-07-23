Offline payment push: Innovation must include stronger consumer protection

International experience highlights that the expansion of tap-and-pay systems must be accompanied by stronger security safeguards. According to the United Kingdom (UK) Finance Annual Fraud Report 2026, UK retail face-to-face card fraud, which includes contactless payments, amounted to 86.3 million pounds in 2025. Of this, contactless fraud accounted for 46.8 million pounds, an 8 per cent increase over 2024, underscoring the importance of strong authentication, transaction limits, and fraud monitoring and consumer awareness alongside payment innovation. India should adopt a calibrated approach. The Reserve Bank of India and NPCI must ensure operational readiness in terms of merchant device certification, interoperability standards, cybersecurity protocols, and secure cryptographic authentication. Equally important is building timely grievance redress, which can protect consumers against unauthorised transactions. Extensive pilots across transport networks, retail outlets and rural areas should precede a nationwide rollout. Offline UPI has the potential to make digital payments more resilient and inclusive, but its long-term success depends not merely on technological innovation, but on the strength of the safeguards that underpin it.