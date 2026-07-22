Improving investment climate: Reforms at the state level can drive growth

The report notes that four states and a Union Territory — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — together attract nearly 85 per cent of India’s foreign direct investment (FDI), while the Northeastern states together receive less than 1 per cent, highlighting the widening regional divergence. The timing of the report is important. According to the World Bank, India must sustain an average real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 7.8 per cent over the next two decades to achieve “high-income status” by 2047. Investment will remain central to this ambition. Capital formation has contributed more than half of India’s growth since the economic reforms of 1991. While investment as a percentage of GDP reached about 30 per cent in 2024-25, marginally above the previous decade’s average, it remains much lower than the levels achieved during the high-growth years of the 2000s.