Trump's tariff playbook: India must continue to engage with the US

It did not surprise anyone that the United States (US) administration imposed tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 last week against practically all its trading partners. The new tariffs replaced the levy imposed under Section 122. This Section allows tariffs to be imposed for a maximum of 150 days, which ended last week. The tariffs under Section 122 were imposed after the US Supreme Court ruled that the so-called reciprocal tariffs, introduced last year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, were illegal. In effect, the second Donald Trump administration is still in the process of imposing tariffs, which has created enormous uncertainty for the global economy. Action under Section 301 requires an investigation and hearing from the other side. However, it was clear from the beginning that the US Trade Representative (USTR) had initiated investigation to enable imposing tariffs. The tariff imposed last week was for not doing enough to prohibit the import of goods produced by forced labour. Another such investigation is looking at the issue of excess capacity.