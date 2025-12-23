Home / Opinion / Editorial / Swift resolution required: Capacity gaps threaten insolvency outcomes

Swift resolution required: Capacity gaps threaten insolvency outcomes

As the government is doing a number of things to improve the ease of doing business, it must recognise that a smooth and predictable exit mechanism is as critical as facilitating entry

ibc
premium
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ move to seek Cabinet approval for 50 additional National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) courts and two more National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Benches once again draws attention to a structural weakness that has long constrained the effective functioning of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The problem is not new. The NCLT was originally constituted to administer company law, but it was subsequently entrusted with the responsibility of adjudicating insolvency cases under the IBC without a commensurate expansion in capacity, infrastructure, or support staff. Given this mismatch between mandate and capability, persistent delays in insolvency resolution should not surprise anyone. The data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) shows that by September, 8,659 corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs) had been admitted. Of those 1,898 cases were ongoing. More tellingly, about 1,300 CIRPs that resulted in resolution plans took an average of 603 days, while 2,896 cases that ended in liquidation took 518 days, far exceeding the statutory outer limit of 330 days prescribed under the IBC. Such delays erode asset value and undermine the credibility of a framework that was designed to provide a swift and predictable exit for firms. 
In this regard, concerns raised by the select committee on the IBC Amendment Bill, 2025, also deserve close attention. The committee has flagged the absence of statutory timelines for the NCLAT in the proposed amendments and has recommended mandating the disposal of appeals within three months. As the panel has rightly observed, the effectiveness of the IBC rests on a strict time-bound framework, and undue appellate delays risk diluting both efficiency and certainty in the insolvency process. Despite procedural delays, the IBC has had a meaningful impact on India’s banking system and credit culture. Resolved cases have delivered 32.44 per cent recovery of admitted claims, translating into more than 170 per cent of liquidation value, and have helped rescue about 1,300 firms. Equally important, the threat of losing control has altered borrower behaviour, improving repayment discipline and encouraging early settlement. These outcomes underscore that the problem lies not with the design of the IBC but with its institutional execution. 
As the government is doing a number of things to improve the ease of doing business, it must recognise that a smooth and predictable exit mechanism is as critical as facilitating entry. Capacity expansion is, therefore, imperative. However, merely adding Benches will not suffice. Effective insolvency adjudication also requires adequate courtrooms, trained members, supporting staff, and administrative infrastructure, along with technology-enabled case management. Without these, additional Benches may only marginally reduce pendency. Equally important is procedural certainty, particularly regarding the finality of resolution plans. If plans approved by the committee of creditors and upheld by adjudicating authorities can be overturned years later, it erodes confidence in the insolvency process and weakens the foundations of the IBC itself. Unless institutional gaps are addressed in tandem with legislative changes, the IBC risks losing credibility as a swift and reliable mechanism for resolving corporate insolvencies.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

More ambition needed: New FTAs welcome, but bigger targets lie ahead

Premium

Western approaches: PM Modi's three-nation tour has created useful momentum

Premium

Ease of investing: Sebi's interventions will bring greater transparency

Premium

Passengers must pay: Rail freight revenue can increase, but so must fares

Premium

FDI for growth: Foreign participation in insurance should raise competition

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionNCLATbusiness IBBI

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story