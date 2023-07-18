Tackling poverty

India has made significant progress in reducing multidimensional poverty. According to the National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023, prepared by the NITI Aayog, along with the United Nations Development Programme and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, the share of the population classified as multidimensionally poor declined from 24.85 per cent to 14.96 per cent between 2015-16 and 2019-21. In absolute terms, 135 million people are estimated to have exited multidimensional poverty during this period. Compared to the conventional measure of using income in estimating poverty, the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) captures aspects like health, education, and living standards. The national MPI is a vital indicator in measuring the progress towards Sustainable Development Goals, which include reducing the proportion of people living in poverty by half “in all its dimensions”. The baseline report by the NITI Aayog was published in 2021, which was based on the 4th round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4), conducted in 2015-16. The latest report is based on NFHS-5, conducted in 2019-21.

In terms of indicators, the national MPI has 10 of those that form the global MPI and, in line with national priorities, it includes maternal health and bank accounts. The health dimension includes indicators such as nutrition and maternal health. The education dimension captures school attendance and years of schooling, while the standard of living includes broad indicators such as sanitation, drinking water, housing, and assets. The report is fairly comprehensive and covers all 36 states and Union Territories. All 12 indicators are covered for 707 administrative districts. In this context, the report underscores the significant difference in the level of poverty in urban and rural areas. While only 5.27 per cent of the people are classified as multidimensionally poor in urban areas, the number is 19.28 per cent for rural areas. States with a higher proportion of people living in rural areas thus will have to work more to improve the standard of living. Bihar, for instance, has seen the sharpest decline but still has about 34 per cent of the population classified as multidimensionally poor. The number for Kerala is 0.55 per cent.