The AI opportunity

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s recent statement on skilling up two million Indians in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) signals the multinational corporation’s desire to shape the Indian AI ecosystem in a big way. Mr Nadella also noted AI could contribute around 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product by the time the $5 trillion mark is achieved, and Indian firms should not sit on the sidelines. While Microsoft has a headstart in generative AI due to its ties with OpenAI, other big players such as Google and Nvidia are also looking to embed themselves in this field. In addition, there are multiple startups in this space and, paradoxically, a slowdown in hiring in information technology (IT) services could be a boon for AI-related outfits. The Indian IT services sector is estimated to have hired only around 80,000 engineers from campus in 2023-24 — the lowest fresh hiring in decades. However, many “surplus” engineers could now migrate to AI-related setups as investment in this space is expected to increase.



Apart from India's famed expertise in software, it possesses several other advantages as a testing and training ground for AI. One is sheer diversity. There are eight to 10 Indian languages with over 50 million speakers each and a rich vernacular literature. Conceivably, that could lead to the development of many variations on ChatGPT set in various Indian languages. Another advantage for India is the sheer scale of data generation. Thanks to a combination of cheap data plans, high smartphone penetration, and a thrust towards providing services via the digital public infrastructure, India has the highest data consumption in the world. The rollout of 5G services and satellite broadband promises to generate even more data at an ever increasing pace. As 5G catches hold, it will also enable a host of internet of things-related use cases and other machine-to-machine enterprise applications that rely on high-speed and AI algorithms. The availability of data makes India an ideal training ground for AI.