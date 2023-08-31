Under pressure

The estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter this financial year, released by the National Statistical Office on Thursday, would not please most analysts. Growth for the quarter, at 7.8 per cent, was lower than the rate projected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at 8 per cent. Some private-sector economists were expecting growth above 8 per cent. In terms of sectoral performance, the agriculture sector grew 3.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), though sustaining growth would be difficult, given the prospects of deficient rainfall. The manufacturing sector expanded 4.7 per cent Y-o-Y, which was disappointing. Financial, real estate and professional services, on the otherhand, witnessed a robust growth rate of 12.2 per cent. Overall GDP during the quarter was about 13.8 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic level.

Consumption expenditure growth during the quarter was lower than overall growth, but capital formation increased about 8 per cent, which should be encouraging. Overall growth, however, is expected to moderate in the coming quarters. The RBI also expects growth to come down in every quarter and settle at 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year. Despite the anticipated decline in momentum, risks have increased. The possibility of a deficient monsoon could affect food production, resulting in lower income and demand in rural areas. Lower food production could also keep inflation elevated, which can affect the discretionary spending of households. If food inflation begins to get generalised, the Monetary Policy Committee would need to intervene with policy action, which could slow the pace of economic expansion.