Unnecessary restriction

Medical education in India should be the last location for partisan and inter-regional bickering. Raising medical capacity in this country, particularly after a devastating pandemic, should surely be a national priority — one above politics. But a new regulation of the National Medical Commission (NMC), which oversees medical education in the country, has stopped the expansion of the medical college network. New colleges will not be allowed, and existing colleges are no longer allowed to add seats in states that have 100 medical education seats for each million in their population. The reasoning from the NMC is that medical education in the country needs to spread geographically, and access to medical seats should be available to all states. There is considerable regional disparity in the availability of doctors, and the NMC believes this regulation will bring down this sort of disparity. The regulator has said the courts have remarked on this regional imbalance and so it is incumbent on the NMC to address it.



It should be plainly obvious that in fact the NMC’s regulation will do nothing of the sort. It will hurt the medical profession. It will hurt patients in both advanced and deprived parts of the country. It will set back the cause of deepening medical capacity in India. Indeed, the opening of new medical institutions in areas that do not have enough should be prioritised, incentivised, and supported. Governments should work on improving access to medical education in states in deficit. But penalising certain areas will not lead to the opening of colleges in others. This also betrays a misunderstanding of how centres of higher education function. Naturally, there will be some clustering in areas where it is easier to hire faculty or that are better connected. And students will travel for an education if necessary. So the size of the problem itself is exaggerated. The central effort can and should be to increase the number of seats for medical students wherever possible and extend regulation to ensure that the quality of new colleges is up to par. In fact, extending existing colleges is likely the best way to manage a certain minimum quality in new seats. As in many other cases of regulatory overreach in India, it is far from clear whether any rigorous analysis of the reasons for and consequences of this change was conducted — and why, if so, it was not made public.