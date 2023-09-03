Voting simultaneously

The Union government last week unveiled two significant political surprises. It first announced a brief Parliament session scheduled from September 18 to 22, without disclosing any specific agenda. But the bigger surprise was the constitution of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of former President of India Ram Nath Kovind to examine the possibility of holding simultaneous elections. Other members of the committee are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, advocate Harish Salve, and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, decided to opt out.

Curiously, the committee has been formed right before a busy election season, culminating in the Lok Sabha polls in the summer of 2024. In terms of choice of members, it is worth noting that the idea of making changes in the election cycle is a political issue and, thus, the committee should have had wide representation. The terms of reference of the committee include examining constitutional and other aspects, including logistics, and making recommendations “…for holding simultaneous elections to the House of the People (Lok Sabha), State Legislative Assemblies, Municipalities and Panchayats …” To be sure, the idea of holding simultaneous elections is not new and has been studied, among others, by the Law Commission and the department-related parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice. In fact, elections to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies were mostly held simultaneously between 1952 and 1967. But the cycle shifted after the premature dissolution of Assemblies in 1968 and 1969 for various reasons. Starting from 1970, the Lok Sabha also had to be dissolved prematurely on several occasions.