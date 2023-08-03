Order of business

The communal violence that broke out in Nuh district of Haryana and spread to Gurugram appears to have followed a familiar pattern — of intense political mobilisation and poor police intelligence, organisation, and response. It is hard to understand why the state police should have been caught unawares. The threat of violence loomed large during this year’s annual Shobha Yatra, a five-year-old annual procession. The fact that the procession is organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal and travels through a predominantly Muslim district called for upgraded security arrangements as a matter of course, more so at a time of heightened communal tensions thanks to anti-namaz movements. The fact that a radical Hindu right-wing influencer and suspect wanted for the murder of two Muslim men in Rajasthan appeared to have openly declared on social media that he and his gau rakshak team would attend the Yatra demanded extra vigilance, especially when elements of the Muslim community had made it clear that they would look out for him.

The police failure to anticipate a clash when the two communities were publicly trading threats ahead of the Yatra points to a weak or complicit police information network. Indeed, both a Union minister and the state’s deputy chief minister, a member of a party allied to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, have pointed to apparent police ignorance that members of the procession would be armed with sticks and swords, which had been explicitly forbidden. As with north Delhi in 2020, which burned during the state visit of then US President Donald Trump, neither the security apparatus nor the political dispensation has acquitted itself creditably. Earlier, riots occurred mostly in areas outside the radius of the influential business elite gaze; it has been small and mid-size businesses owned by entrepreneurs with little wherewithal to absorb the consequences of the wanton destruction of life and property who suffered.