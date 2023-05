Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more

In other views:

A year after the listing of state-owned giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), investors find themselves saddled with a sub-par performer. This poor stock market showing occurs despite the fact that LIC has a dominant market share and the biggest network of offices and agents. What’s the problem? Thepoints out that it is losing ground to rivals in terms of premiums collected and its yields on assets under management are well below the yields that other life insurers get. Its perception as the bailout institution of last resort for the government’s investment programme will also act as a drag on valuations. That’s a reputation the life insurance giant urgently needs to shed to keep up with its more aggressive rivals, theadds. Read it here