Best of BS Opinion: Underwhelming performance, Pakistan's destiny and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:34 AM IST
The government’s focus on identifying high-value export sectors to high-income countries and on reducing the trade deficit appears to have achieved moderate success. Certainly the data for April showing the merchandise and services trade deficit at a 21-month low and the headline exports figure for FY23 appear to vindicate this strategy. But a closer look at the disaggregated data as well as a more long-term perspective suggests that India is far from having a successful strategy for economic growth and integration, the top edit argues here
In other views:

M S Sahoo & Waleed Nazir Latoo examine the concept of ‘turnover’ in competition law. Read it here
Shoko Noda discusses the need for building a consensus towards a sustainable and inclusive blue economy ahead of the Ocean 20 dialogue in Mumbai. Read it here

The second edit points out that the weight of history suggests that civil-military conflicts in Pakistan never end well. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘The need for a change in society exceeds 50%. The AKP’s loss of votes demonstrates this too’
 
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu of the CHP, rival to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the election results

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

