Best of BS Opinion: Message from Karnataka, Letter and spirit & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
The Congress triumph over its victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections needs to be tempered by a sobering reality check. Though it has outperformed predictions to record its highest tally and vote share since 1989, it is critical that neither the Congress nor opposition parties consider these results a proxy for national trends in the upcoming parliamentary polls in 2024. The top edit explains why here
In other views:

The second edit says the Supreme Court judgements on the Union Territory of Delhi and the then Maharashtra governor’s decision in the political crisis in the state strengthen federalism in India. Read it here
 
Surinder Sud raises the question of gender discrimination in the agriculture sector. Read it here
 
Ajay Shah assesses the future of information warfare and how we can fare better. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“I sacrificed and helped and stood with Siddaramaiah”
 
Karnataka Congress leader D Shivakumar

First Published: May 15 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

