Best of BS Opinion: Tech diplomacy, Opposition parties meet, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US unambiguously signals another reset in relations between India and the world’s sole superpower. Relations have been considerably enhanced by an impressive haul of technology announcements such as the deal between GE and Hindustan Aeronautics, the signing of the Artemis Accords and Micron’s proposed semi-conductor joint venture in Gujarat. But, as the top edit suggests, these deals will present an acute test of India’s capabilities in technology absorption, project execution and diplomatic balancing. Read it here
In other views:
Ajay Shah predicts that large language programs such as ChatGPT will hinder the development of general intelligence and skills that are mastered through long decades of iterative refinement. Read it here
The second edit points out that the 15 political parties that resolved in Patna last week to unitedly fight the BJP will have to manage their internal contradictions to mount a successful challenge. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why education finance is a tricky business. Read it here
Surinder Sud discusses the growing popularity of biofertilisers and biopesticides. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
‘India is not a liberal democracy, but it is an electoral democracy. … It does not make India into a China or a Russia’