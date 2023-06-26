Best of BS Opinion: Tech diplomacy, Opposition parties meet, and more

In other views:



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US unambiguously signals another reset in relations between India and the world’s sole superpower. Relations have been considerably enhanced by an impressive haul of technology announcements such as the deal between GE and Hindustan Aeronautics, the signing of the Artemis Accords and Micron’s proposed semi-conductor joint venture in Gujarat. But, as the top edit suggests, these deals will present an acute test of India’s capabilities in technology absorption, project execution and diplomatic balancing. Read it