Best of BS Opinion: Governance gaps, flaws in a multipurpose CBAM, and more

In other views:

Despite the best regulatory intent in banking, India faces significant risks because of the domination of public-sector banks (PSBs). Six PSBs, for example, do not have a non-executive chairman. In some cases, the position has been lying vacant for over two years. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, although the issue of government interference in lending decisions seems to have been addressed, the present National Democratic Alliance government has not been able to tackle the legacy problem of delayed appointments to key positions in PSBs. From both operational and governance standpoints, it is important that key positions are not allowed to remain vacant.