Best of BS Opinion: Poor productivity, a story for every screen & more

second editorial. Read here From Manipur to Kashmir, Uttarakhand to West Bengal, and also Tamil Nadu, social harmony appears to be under serious threat. The proximate cause in each case has been the extreme rhetoric deployed and normalised by politicians and politico-social groupings. Divisive rhetoric may be useful for winning votes, but when it wilfully incites Indians against Indians, it does not promote an idea of India that works for anyone, notes our

India’s cotton revolution, triggered by the introduction of transgenic Bt-cotton in 2002, seems to have fizzled out. Not only has production been stagnating at 34-36 million bales for the past several years, the crop yields, too, have stopped growing. The resistance to genetically modified seeds is not helping. In this context, ournotes that it would be prudent for the government, as also the biotechnology regulator, to effectively counter the disinformation being spread by some anti-GM activists about the gene-altered crops. Read here