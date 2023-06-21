Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Poor productivity, a story for every screen & more

Best of BS Opinion: Poor productivity, a story for every screen & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Best of BS Opinion: Poor productivity, a story for every screen & more

Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
India’s cotton revolution, triggered by the introduction of transgenic Bt-cotton in 2002, seems to have fizzled out. Not only has production been stagnating at 34-36 million bales for the past several years, the crop yields, too, have stopped growing. The resistance to genetically modified seeds is not helping. In this context, our lead editorial notes that it would be prudent for the government, as also the biotechnology regulator, to effectively counter the disinformation being spread by some anti-GM activists about the gene-altered crops. Read here
From Manipur to Kashmir, Uttarakhand to West Bengal, and also Tamil Nadu, social harmony appears to be under serious threat. The proximate cause in each case has been the extreme rhetoric deployed and normalised by politicians and politico-social groupings. Divisive rhetoric may be useful for winning votes, but when it wilfully incites Indians against Indians, it does not promote an idea of India that works for anyone, notes our second editorial. Read here

Naushad Forbes and Satish Reddy note that a world-beating pharmaceutical industry built on innovation is within reach if we make the changes needed in our firms, public research and regulation. Read here

The evolution from theatres to television to streaming platforms has transformed content consumption, reach, and popularity of many filmmakers, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here
“People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 1:00 AM IST

