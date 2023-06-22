Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Limits in the sky, ban pan-masala promotions, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Limits in the sky, ban pan-masala promotions, and more

Rajesh Kumar
Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 12:12 AM IST
Low-cost Indian airline IndiGo has announced the largest ever single order of aeroplanes by an entity, saying that it will purchase 500 narrow-bodied jets from Europe’s Airbus. In this context our lead editorial notes that given the fact that India’s domestic aviation market will continue to grow, it should attempt to examine why some of its demand for aeroplanes cannot be satisfied locally. One of the largest aviation markets in the world should not forever be dependent on imports.
In other views:

Policy initiatives have put the defence industry on the path to self-reliance. It is time now to expand and build upon this success to achieve the broader objective of Make in India, writes former defence secretary Ajay Kumar. Read here
From all accounts, the consumption of pan-masala is habit forming and is highly injurious to health, writes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here



Quote
 
“I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world.”
 
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

