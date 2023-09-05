Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Powering a shortfall, rethinking growth & more

Best of BS Opinion: Powering a shortfall, rethinking growth & more

Kanika Datta
Sep 05 2023
Surging demand for power owing to an extended, unusually hot summer and rising economic activity has seen northern states, some of them critical manufacturing bases, facing widening demand-supply gaps. The key point about this power deficit is that it has occurred in the absence of the usual suspects – a shortage of coal, which accounts for 70 per cent of electricity generation, or the underperformance of hydropower, the second largest energy supplier.

The causes lie in the old structural fault lines that have afflicted the sector for decades – poor investment in transmission infrastructure caused by cash-strapped state discoms’ inability to price power commercially. Added to this is the limited role of renewable energy as result of technical challenges and high raw material costs. These weaknesses need to be addressed urgently as the government seeks to balance the competing challenges of higher power demand and zero-emission targets, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

The second edit analyses the implications of the indigenously powered chip in Huawei’s new handset. Read it here

Prosenjit Datta discusses the importance of building sovereign capabilities in AI. Read it here

Mariana Mazzucato explains why putting growth at the centre of economic policy-making is a mistake. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment”
 
ISRO statement

Sep 05 2023

