Best of BS Opinion: India's growing heft, Gilt transfer, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
We have politics and sport in equal measure for the weekend.

In the light of the Pew report, despite many successes, India has still to travel some steps. T N Ninan explains what they are

A Sonia Gandhi favourite looks to be out of luck. Aditi Phadnis says why

What is Infosys going to do with two tennis stars? Read Sandeep Goyal

Suhit K Sen: As clubs scramble to fill positions and make ends meet adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, a familiar gripe has taken on a wholly new dimension — sportswashing has once more become the bogey.



QUOTE
 
I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans including those who did not vote for me.
 
Singapore’s President elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

