Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Seeking stability, CSR and social stock exchange & more

Best of BS Opinion: Seeking stability, CSR and social stock exchange & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Illustration: Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, speaking during a visit to Beijing, once again declared that “decoupling” from the Chinese economy was not the goal of US policy under President Joe Biden. In this context, our lead editorial notes that there are obvious limits to the effectiveness of Ms Raimondo’s diplomatic wording. The most that can be hoped for, perhaps, is reducing issues of export controls. Read here

In other views:

In the context of the slowing Chinese economy, my column talks about the implications for the world. Read here

Allowing social stock exchanges to facilitate corporate social responsibility funding of projects could catalyse change by improving outcomes, writes Ajay Tyagi

Quote
 
“The key would be to control food inflation itself.”
 
Monetary Policy Committee Member Shashanka Bhide

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

Best of BS Opinion: Monsoon worries, crash test for BNCAP, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Retail's success in small-town India and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal constraints, a learning culture & more

Best of BS Opinion: Beyond forming an alliance, Isro's solar odyssey & more

Best of BS Opinion: New Brics in wall, Data protection & Bharat NCAP

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story