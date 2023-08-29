Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Retail's success in small-town India and more

Best of BS Opinion: Retail's success in small-town India and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
File photo of Zudio store

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Retail’s success in small-town India and the surge in capital markets are what we have today.

Akash Prakash: The surge in equity flows is imminent, and India has a chance to be one of the most dynamic capital markets in the world in the coming years.

Indrajit Gupta: Noel Tata’s value lifestyle brand Zudio signals a coming of age of retail in small towns, such as Jharsuguda, in Odisha

The first edit warns against China’s continuing “developing country” status and says it is detrimental to India’s interests. The second edit is critical of the government’s treatment of NGOs

QUOTE

 
Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

