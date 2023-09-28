Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Taxing rules, stress in India's neighbourhood & more

Best of BS Opinion: Taxing rules, stress in India's neighbourhood & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
The new angel tax rules, notified with effect from September 25 and passed after public consultation, have addressed a key concern over compulsorily convertible preference shares, prescribed five more methods to determine the fair market value of unlisted shares or CCPSs issued to non-resident investors and clarified ambiguities in the 90-day price-matching mechanism. Though these address some investor pain points, they are unlikely to allay stakeholder concerns about potential disputes over valuation methods for foreign and domestic investors in unlisted companies, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

Amita Batra assesses the economic stress in India’s neighbourhood. Read it here

Ashok Lavasa chalks out four paths Multilateral Development Banks can follow to achieve sustainable development goals. Read it here

The second edit says the split with the AIADMK should make BJP revisit its southern strategy. Read it here


QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Even if we form a government with the BJP, we will not let go of minority protection”
 
JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda on his party’s tie-up with BJP

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 6:19 AM IST

