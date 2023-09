Forensics or MSMEs -- the connecting factor is digital. The areas could be the economy or security

Radhicka Kapoor & Tanu Goyal : To harness the potential of MSMEs as engines of inclusive growth, a rethinking of development strategy is necessary. Digital technologies should be a key component in them.

Ajay Kumar sees opportunity for India in digital forensics with the right enabling environment, with its strength in AI and data analytics.

first edit warns about the risks of jobless growth. The Thewarns about the risks of jobless growth. The second edit stresses awareness on hypertension.

We have a rigorous and independent justice system and robust processes that will follow their course.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

We expect Canada to address our concern over terrorism and anti-Indian activities in that country.

India’s External Affairs Ministry