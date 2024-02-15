Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: External exposure, Growth sans big bang reforms & more

Best of BS Opinion: External exposure, Growth sans big bang reforms & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Premium
Representative Picture
Rajesh Kumar

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Government of India bonds will soon be added to the emerging market bond index of JP Morgan. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that foreign ownership of government bonds will increase over time, which would demand better and predictable fiscal management. Shifts in index weighting can lead to large outflows, which will also demand agile forex management by the RBI to avoid excess currency volatility.  Read here

In other views

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Whichever way you look at it, sustained growth of 7 per cent seems to be the optimal outcome for India. The record of the past three decades suggests that this can happen with incremental, not “big bang”, reforms, writes T T Ram Mohan. Read here

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy notes that the management of urban utilities in Jamshedpur shows the potential for delivering high-quality services through the private sector, but the challenge is to make such bodies accountable to people. Read here

Quote
 
“World today needs governments which are inclusive, take everyone along, are clean and free from corruption.”
 

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Best of BS Opinion: China's geo-economic pivot, Reprieve in Qatar & more

Best of BS Opinion: The listing dilemma, Public money, public policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: 'India's most sincere bank', Army in control & more

Best of BS Opinion: Avoiding middle-income trap, finding community & more

Best of BS Opinion: An extended pause, Manufacture or service & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Contentforeign flowsEconomic reforms

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story