Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The listing dilemma, Public money, public policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: The listing dilemma, Public money, public policy & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Should firms list in India or the US? And what policies should govern public expenditure.

In deciding where to list, founders should consider what market capitalisation should be in five years, says Akash Prakash

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Gurbachan Singh says why public money is essential to public policy

The first edit says given the objections of southern states over their share in the central pool of taxes, the controversy should end. The second edit is of the view that despite the opportunities that artificial intelligence offers, the possibility of job losses should be looked at.

QUOTE
 
We are gratified by Qatar's decision to release the Indians (given the death sentence). The Prime Minister personally supervised developments in the case.
 

Also Read

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: 'India's most sincere bank', Army in control & more

Best of BS Opinion: Avoiding middle-income trap, finding community & more

Best of BS Opinion: An extended pause, Manufacture or service & more

Best of BS Opinion: Mobile PLI scheme, ensuring energy security & more

Best of BS Opinion: Not by cosmetic changes alone, valuation surge & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Contentlistingmarket capitalisation

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story