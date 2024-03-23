Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Political funding problem, India's big firms, more

Best of BS Opinion: Political funding problem, India's big firms, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
While the electoral bonds have gone, until those gaps are addressed by new legislation, the process of political funding will remain a noisome sinkhole, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here

India is right to celebrate big firms, but must also celebrate its valuable small giants, writes R Gopalakrishnan. Read here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


With May rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve seemingly off the table, all that matters now is what the next three inflation reports say before the rate decision on June 12, writes Jonathan Levin. Read here

 
Quote
 
“Core inflation is trending downwards, indicating a broad-based moderation in price pressures.”
 
Ministry of Finance in its monthly economic report

Also Read

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Startup funding in India fell 62% to six-year-low in 2023: PrivateCircle

Best of BS Opinion: Taming Big Tech, the victory of the loser, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Monetary policy path, containing disinformation & more

Best of BS Opinion: Governance progress, all that breathes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Nationalism and democracy, merger musings & more

Best of BS Opinion: Green mobility, double standards, empower cities, more

Best of BS Opinion: Climate change, Sheep and goats need meaty ideas, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story