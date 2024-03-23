Best of BS Opinion: Political funding problem, India's big firms, more

While the electoral bonds have gone, until those gaps are addressed by new legislation, the process of political funding will remain a noisome sinkhole, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here
India is right to celebrate big firms, but must also celebrate its valuable small giants, writes R Gopalakrishnan. Read here
With May rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve seemingly off the table, all that matters now is what the next three inflation reports say before the rate decision on June 12, writes Jonathan Levin. Read here
Quote“Core inflation is trending downwards, indicating a broad-based moderation in price pressures.”
Ministry of Finance in its monthly economic report