Best of BS Opinion: Green mobility, double standards, empower cities, more

Read here In a major new policy direction for the Indian automobile sector, the government has announced that import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) will be slashed as long as the EV manufacturer makes certain commitments to the government about producing in India. In this context, our lead editorial notes there are questions to be asked about the promissory note that investors will provide the government in return for this concession on tariffs. Tracking the cooperation of a company that has received a reduction in duties will be extraordinarily difficult.

Read here More airlines are embracing sustainable aviation fuel, which has triggered a spurt in production, but its high cost remains a challenge, writes Vandana Gombar.

In other views

As our economy grows, more and more Indians will be living in cities. Hence, empowering cities must become a central part of our long-term development strategy, writes Nitin Desai. Read here