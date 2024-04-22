Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Global IT spend bottoming out, looming oil risk, more

Best of BS Opinion: Global IT spend bottoming out, looming oil risk, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
In early March, the Securities and Exchange Board of India asked mutual funds to conduct a “stress test” for small and mid-cap schemes and publish the results in simple language. The idea was to enable the investor to understand the risk associated with investing in such stocks. But as Deshashis Basu points out, there are fundamental problems with the concept of the stress test. He outlines the four faultlines. Read it here

In other views:

The top edit explains why the medium term offers more hope for IT companies. Read it here

The second edit shows how volatility in the crude oil market can threaten macro stability Read it here

Mihir Sharma says India may end up being in a lower-middle-income trap. Read it here


QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Why should a temple in Ayodhya play a role in politics or in elections and on who should rule the country’
 
Congress leader P Chidambaram

BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

