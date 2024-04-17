Best of BS Opinion: Monsoon relief, Delhi's government gap & more

The India Meteorological Department’s monsoon forecast this week came as a harbinger of good news, with the prediction of an above-normal southwest monsoon rainfall in 2024, estimated at 106 per cent of the long-period average. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that expected above-average rainfall should not distract policymakers from long-term challenges emerging from climate change. Read here
Arvind Kejriwal would do well to step down, notes our second editorial. Read here
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In other views
The civil war in Myanmar has spilled over into India and the time may have come to review our tacit support to the junta, writes Shyam Saran. Read here
The consumption story on entertainment will take some time to reach a happy ending, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here
Quote“India has been the fastest growing economy in the last three consecutive financial years and this growth can continue in the coming years as well. The next 25 years will be very critical for India.”Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman