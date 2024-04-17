Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Monsoon relief, Delhi's government gap & more

Best of BS Opinion: Monsoon relief, Delhi's government gap & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Meteorological Department’s monsoon forecast this week came as a harbinger of good news, with the prediction of an above-normal southwest monsoon rainfall in 2024, estimated at 106 per cent of the long-period average. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that expected above-average rainfall should not distract policymakers from long-term challenges emerging from climate change. Read here

Arvind Kejriwal would do well to step down, notes our second editorial. Read here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In other views

The civil war in Myanmar has spilled over into India and the time may have come to review our tacit support to the junta, writes Shyam Saran. Read here

The consumption story on entertainment will take some time to reach a happy ending, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here

Quote
 
“India has been the fastest growing economy in the last three consecutive financial years and this growth can continue in the coming years as well. The next 25 years will be very critical for India.”
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Also Read

Predictions of normal monsoon boost prospects for domestic agrochem firms

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Sanctity of interim Budget, Myanmar puzzle & more

Myanmar and regional security

Cash-for-kidneys scam: Ministry orders inquiry against Apollo Hospitals

Best of BS Opinion: Human development, signalling continuity, more

Best of BS Opinion: Paths to political business cycle, Reforming GST, more

Best of BS Opinion: Rediscovering Márquez, Mr Techie goes to polls, more

Best of BS Opinion: RBI is fighting fit at 90, reviving disinvestment, more

Best of BS Opinion: There is another way, Cyber risk to stability & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentIndian monsoonIndia-Myanmar

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story