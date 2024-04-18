Best of BS Opinion: Our forgotten neighbour, healthy development & more

In the context of latest projection by the International Monetary Fund, our lead editorial notes that while India has large foreign exchange reserves and portfolio flows have been positive in recent months, a significant increase in crude oil prices owing to geopolitical tensions and a spike in US bond yields, which have inched up over the past few days, can increase macroeconomic challenges. Read here
In other views
Recent trends in the Myanmar civil war make a case for India to upgrade its links with anti-junta forces, writes Shankar Acharya. Read here
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy argue that by leveraging technology and data-driven approaches, startups can help cities optimise resource allocation, improve service delivery, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents. Read here
Quote“…we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue.”US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller