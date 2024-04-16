Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Human development, signalling continuity, more

Best of BS Opinion: Human development, signalling continuity, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda during the release of party's election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024 (PTI Photo)
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, highlighting what its government has achieved over the past 10 years and how it intends to take the country forward if voted back to power for the third consecutive term. Two important promises that stand out are strengthening statistical institutions and facilitating fiscal autonomy for panchayati raj institutions, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views

The Union government should allow federalism to function more effectively if it wishes to push human development at a pace that is required for attaining the long-term objective that it wishes to promote, writes Nitin Desai. Read here

Governments could consider creating statutory mechanisms for governing network-economy products, in which all stakeholders are on an equal footing, writes former defence secretary Ajay Kumar. Read here

 
Quote
 
“One nation one election is our commitment.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated ContentHuman Development Index

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

