Best of BS Opinion: Evolution in every frame, the focus of our times

Think back to the first camera you ever used—was it an analog beast or a sleek smartphone? From bulky, film-fed wonders to slim, AI-enhanced pocket gadgets, cameras have evolved. So have the stories they capture. In today’s newsletter, let’s explore a panorama of change—where financial instruments, governance, and even advertising styles are redefining their focal points.
Just like cameras transitioned from film to full-frame DSLRs, Sebi’s introduction of Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) focuses on clarity for India’s high-net-worth investors. These funds aim to bridge the gap between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management schemes (PMS), much like how hybrid cameras marry manual finesse with digital convenience. Investments now start at Rs 10 lakh—lower than PMS—but still high enough for serious shutterbugs in the financial world. With capped fees and exposure limits, SIFs balance risk and reward like the perfect aperture setting. Their success will hinge on early adopters and their returns. It’s a bold shot, but will it land? Read our first editorial to find out.
Corporate boards, like group portraits, require balance—diversity in faces, alignment in direction. The Excellence Enablers Survey shows improvement: more women directors and bigger boards. Yet, the framing is incomplete. Women make up only 20 per cent of directors, and 39 per cent of companies still haven’t split the chairman and MD roles. For the perfect governance composition, independent directors must move from mere props to key players. Our second editorial highlights that only then will the picture of India Inc reflect genuine accountability—no airbrushing needed.
Meanwhile,Michelle Goldberg paints a dystopian landscape where America’s elites have traded principle for power under Trump’s second act. Imagine a once-vibrant photo turning sepia-toned, its details fading into conformity. Tech giants, media moguls, and even opposing politicians now seem to align with an authoritarian agenda. It’s a reminder: when the focus shifts too far inward, the broader story loses definition. A cautionary tale for democracies everywhere.
On the other hand, India’s urban local bodies are stuck in manual mode. Financial independence is low, with most cities relying on government transfers. While municipal borrowings have increased dramatically, their autonomy hasn’t. Our second column today by Amit Kapoor says it’s time to upgrade the lens. Tools like GIS mapping, better property tax systems, and green bonds can help municipalities self-finance, addressing local governance challenges with sharp, actionable solutions. Without these, their ability to develop sustainable infrastructure will remain out of focus.
Andtoday’s book review by Ambi Parameswaran of Think Like The Minimalist by Chirag Gander & Sahil Vaidya, reminds us of the timeless appeal of simplicity. Much like the iconic Volkswagen “Think Small” campaign, minimalism frames clarity over clutter. Whether it’s leveraging negative space or clever typography, this design philosophy parallels modern cameras, which now do more with less - packing high-tech features into pocket-sized devices. The takeaway? Simplicity is not about removing details but enhancing the story.
And just like a camera's evolution, our ability to adapt and innovate defines how clearly we see the road ahead.