Best of BS Opinion: Political postures, national symbols and history

Hello, wanderers of wonder, seekers of truth, and casual newsletter scrollers! Today, we embark on a journey of illusions—from the Federal Reserve’s crystal ball that seems more like a kaleidoscope now, to political dramas that blur lines between power and protest, to a national symbol finally shedding its invisibility cloak, and the dazzling dramatisation of history on our screens—it’s all a matter of perception.What’s real? What’s a mirage? Let’s step into the maze.

argues Jonathan Levin in his column today. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell is hinting at slowing rate adjustments—like a magician asking the audience to hold their applause because the trick isn’t quite ready. But with political storms brewing and data behaving like a funhouse mirror, no one’s sure whether the rabbit will come out of the hat—or if it’s even a rabbit. In the grand theatre of Indian politics, the Opposition’s impeachment motion against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is a symbolic act—a protest play that everyone knew would close on opening night. The INDIA bloc accused Dhankhar of breaking parliamentary decorum, but the real spectacle lies in his ability to polarise and command simultaneously. Think of it like a magician pulling out endless scarves: just as you think it’s over, another twist unravels. The impeachment bid may be dismissed, but it underscores a deeper malaise. Meanwhile, for nearly 250 years, the bald eagle has been America’s symbol of strength, resilience, and freedom—while quietly holding a glaring oversight. Turns out, no one officially declared it the national bird. Plot twist, right? The US Congress recently passed a bill to fix this historical hiccup, reminding us that even symbols need paperwork. From gracing Apollo 11’s lunar module to clutching arrows and olive branches on the Great Seal, the eagle mirrors America’s evolving identity. It’s not just a bird; it’s a myth in flight, now officially enshrined, And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent speech in Pune brought a surprising twist to the political narrative—like a whistle breaking the illusion of a perfect magic act. Bhagwat called for moderation on contentious communal issues, criticising opportunistic activism over temple-mosque debates and urging a return to India’s syncretic roots. Describing such provocations as "a crow pretending to be an eagle," Bhagwat's remarks have left some hard-right Hindutva factions ruffled, On the other hand, history often feels like a dusty tome, but in today's world, it's being transformed into a dazzling stage production. Indian entertainment is diving headfirst into dramatised retellings, from the agony of Partition in Freedom at Midnight to the chaos of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in The Railway Men. Read Aditi Phadnis' column to find out more. highlights Sandeep Goyal in his piece today. His emphasis on unity through diversity, rather than homogenisation, stands in stark contrast to the hard-right's agenda of confronting historical grievances.On the other hand, history often feels like a dusty tome, but in today's world, it's being transformed into a dazzling stage production. Indian entertainment is diving headfirst into dramatised retellings, from the agony of Partition in Freedom at Midnight to the chaos of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in The Railway Men. Read today' s eye culture column by Vanita Kohli Khandekar where she highlights that creators must balance authenticity with drama, navigating polarised opinions while making history feel alive.