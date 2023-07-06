Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: 2G to 6G, India's economic momentum, SCO limits & more

Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Sector by sector, what needs doing, and what lies embedded in layers of upgrades in telecom technology. This is what we have today

How to leverage India’s economic momentum? Shyam Ponappa says with plenty of opportunities, there are crucial deficiencies that need to be addressed.

2G to 6G. Nivedita Mookerji looks at the interplay between telecom and elections.

The first edit examines the limitations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The second edit says farm waste can aid in reducing carbon emission.
I want to be chief minister (of Maharashtra).
 
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in less than a week of becoming deputy chief minister, again

