Best of BS Opinion: Of ceasefires, climate, and economic crosswinds

A heavy cluster of dark clouds carried over to 2025, thick with the weight of prolonged crises of war, slowdown in growth and existential questions. The storms ahead are neither fleeting nor distant. They grow, feeding on mistrust, uncertainty, and systemic challenges. These clouds are frightening, yet they hold the potential to break, delivering either chaos or much-needed renewal. Let’s dive in.

In the war-torn West Asia, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas feels like a fragile clearing amidst a thunderstorm. Brokered by Qatar and the US, the three-stage truce pauses a devastating 15-month conflict, but distrust lingers. Our first editorial today says that with unresolved issues — like buffer zones and unaddressed Palestinian concerns — the peace remains dangerously shaky.