Best of BS Opinion: An atrocity in Israel, tragedy in Sikkim, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 6:23 AM IST
The weaknesses of the Fed and the initiatives on ways of cutting carbon emission --- for today

Ajay Tyagi details the carbon credit trading mechanism and the importance of it being put into operation as soon as possible.

Gurbachan Singh explains why the Fed policy has a side-effect for US government bonds

Two crises: One is environmental, posed by big dams in Himalayan rivers, and the other is the eternal Arab-Israel conflict. The two edits, the second one on dams and the first on the West Asian flashpoint, bear them out.


QUOTE
 
Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future
 
Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the (Nobel) Prize in Economic Sciences. Goldin is the winner this year

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 6:23 AM IST

