Best of BS Opinion: Inflation risks, real estate rollercoaster & more

Rajesh Kumar
Oct 5 2023
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, which is currently reviewing the policy and will announce its decision on Friday, is likely to have discovered that some of the drivers of inflation are changing. While vegetable prices, particularly of tomatoes, have come down, prices of other food items are firming up. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have also witnessed a sharp increase since the last policy meeting and are expected to remain elevated. In the given situation, financial markets should not completely rule out the possibility of another rate hike, notes our lead editorial.  Read here

Driven by the G20 declaration, transformative changes have begun at multilateral banks to enhance climate finance and catalyse private sector investments, writes Ashok Lavasa. Read here

Nivedita Mookerji talks about the developments and demand revival in the real estate sector. Read here  

“By establishing the National Turmeric Board, we aim to harness the potential of our turmeric farmers and give them the support they rightly deserve.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

