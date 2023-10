Best of BS Opinion: Election-year challenge, new caste equations & more

Lawmakers in the US narrowly avoided a federal government shutdown last week with a compromise legislation that will allow the government to function till November 17. While the US Congress now has more time to settle differences, the recurring risk of government shutdowns owing to one reason or the other doesn't bode well, either for the US economy or global financial markets. In the context of the US fiscal condition and its implications for financial markets, our lead editorial notes that it would be advisable for India to expand domestic savings and maintain a moderate current account deficit that can be financed by stable flows. Read here