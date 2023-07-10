Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Another China challenge, climate change, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Another China challenge, climate change, and more

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
There is no incompatibility between dollar domination and Indian success. But where does that leave climate finance? And the government should step in to further jazz up bank stocks. All for today.

Any big decline in the role of the US currency is unlikely, says Ajay Shah

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: It’s time for the government, the majority owner of public-sector banks, to reap the benefits of the rally in bank stocks. To excite investors, the government must give up the power to appoint the directors and fix the compensation package of banks’ bosses.
 
Sunita Narain talks of the ineffectiveness of climate finance in the way it is being handled. It is only adding to poor countries’ burden.

The first edit dwells on the upsetting nature of China’s decision to control exports of minerals required in manufacturing semiconductors, solar cells, etc. The second edit says Opposition unity against the BJP is uncertain.
 
Our mechanics toil to sustain the automobile industry -- they deserve access to better facilities and the best opportunities
 
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 6:35 AM IST

