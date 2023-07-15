Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Back to the new-old, net zero goal, water woes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Back to the new-old, net zero goal, water woes & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Illustration by Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
T N Ninan in his weekly column talks about the basic change in economic policy direction in both the West and India, and what can be expected as a result in the future. Read here.  

In other views:

Low-carbon intensity pathways are superior strategies towards net-zero for developing countries, writes Vijay Kelkar and Rahool Pai Panandiker. Read here 

Unless the financial and socio-political misalignment is stopped, degradation of water management systems will accelerate as urban density rises along with climate change, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here

Long-lasting companies have a founding philosophy (like the Gangotri of a river), icons and narratives (like the contours of widening proportion during flow), and, finally, distinctive rituals (as the delta flows into the seas), writes R Gopalakrishnan. Read here

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Next Story