Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Hubris in West Bengal, improving pensions, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Hubris in West Bengal, improving pensions, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Premium
Mamta Banerjee

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In context of recent political violence in West Bengal, our lead editorial, among other things, notes that the state is seeing, for the first time since the 1940s, the rise of communal violence. When such forces acquire a political hue, the outcome for the state is dire. Read here

In other views:
 
Ajay Tyagi and Rachana Baid highlight the dominance of banks in the mutual funds space, which raises questions about financial stability. Read here

Policy can substantially increase the risk-adjusted and inflation-adjusted returns for pension funds, mitigating the usual politics surrounding this issue, writes Gurbachan Singh. Read here

Quote


“The government has charted a gradual fiscal consolidation path following stimulus from the pandemic. The pace of fiscal consolidation is slower than among most regional peers.”
 
Asia Pacific Chief Economist of S&P Global Ratings Louis Kuijs

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Another China challenge, climate change, and more

Best of BS Opinion: China's loss of momentum, rebuilding a bridge too far

The cry of the wounded in movies reflects real life in India

Best of BS Opinion: India's strategic choices, power problems, and more

Best of BS Opinion: 2G to 6G, India's economic momentum, SCO limits & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story