Best of BS Opinion: Need a fresh start, limits of currency trade & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The dissolution of the Foxconn-Vedanta joint venture is a setback for India’s ambitions to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub. In this context, our lead editorial notes that India would do well to keep trying to gain a foothold in this area, given that even domestic demand could exceed $60 billion by 2030. But it may have to reset the timelines and review its policy to attract another round of proposals. Read here.

The second editorial talks about India’s unpreparedness to cope with floods, and notes that setting up an experts’ panel to prepare a national flood control plan may be worth considering. Read here

In other views:

The rollback in tax collection at source for remittances reveals a pre-reform mindset of tax collectors, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

My column highlights why the US dollar will remain a dominant currency in the foreseeable future. Read here

Quote
 
“Chandrayaan-3 mission signals March to the Moon one step closer.”
 
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Next Story