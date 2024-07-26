Best of BS Opinion: Capital gains tax reforms in context, filling a gap

Reducing the differential between capital and labour incomes and India’s startup story. Today’s reading.
Says R Kavita Rao: More modest returns in capital markets could lead to real investment. This is the thinking behind increasing rates in short- and long-term capital gains tax.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Suveen Sinha: Nearly every quick-commerce startup outside India has shut down. Why are such outfits succeeding in India?
The second edit says the market regulator’s proposal for a new asset class can lead to a surge in derivatives. How to tackle it? And the first edit is of the view that the government needs a revised fiscal framework.
QUOTE
More From This SectionAgreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process (with China). Must ensure full respect for the LAC and past agreements. It is in our mutual interest to stabilise our ties.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar