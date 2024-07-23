Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Survey links growth to ongoing reforms and more

Best of BS Opinion: Survey links growth to ongoing reforms and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

The Economic Survey 2023-24 profiles past economic performance, linking it to policy reforms and global conditions. It outlines India’s potential to grow in the medium to long term.
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Why the Economic Survey is growth-oriented and suggestions on India shipping. Today’s reading

D K Srivastava studies the Economic Survey: Growth prospects, fiscal consolidation, and domestic challenges and employment

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Michael Pinto advises against starting a public-sector company for shipping. He suggests a policy that supports all owners.

The first edit talks of the Economic Survey and says it shows the way for sustained growth. The second edit is sceptical of the Democrats gaining from Joe Biden stepping out of the presidential race.

QUOTE
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Questions for policymakers, can we bank on Budget, more

Best of BS Opinion: Time for accommodation, Fed should not cut rates

Best of BS Opinion: A call for greater focus on revenue side, more

Best of BS Opinion: Parochial economics, trade winds, move over IT, more

Best of BS Opinion: China at the crossroads, supporting agripreneurs, more

This Budget (on July 23) will set the direction for the next five years. The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Economic Survey 2023-24: A curtain raiser for policies to come

Economic Survey: Navigating energy transition with energy security

Premium

Building blocks

Premium

Can Kamala bloom?

Premium

Survey links growth to ongoing reforms

Topics :Economic SurveyBS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story