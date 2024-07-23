Best of BS Opinion: Survey links growth to ongoing reforms and more

Why the Economic Survey is growth-oriented and suggestions on India shipping. Today’s reading
D K Srivastava studies the Economic Survey: Growth prospects, fiscal consolidation, and domestic challenges and employment
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Michael Pinto advises against starting a public-sector company for shipping. He suggests a policy that supports all owners.
The first edit talks of the Economic Survey and says it shows the way for sustained growth. The second edit is sceptical of the Democrats gaining from Joe Biden stepping out of the presidential race.
QUOTE
More From This SectionThis Budget (on July 23) will set the direction for the next five years. The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi