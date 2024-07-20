Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Time for accommodation, Fed should not cut rates

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
With inflation cooling and unemployment rising in the United States, investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. But, as Michael R Strain argues, current economic conditions do not indicate that the Fed should begin cutting rates in the next two months. Instead, the implication is more modest: Rising unemployment and underlying inflation below 3 per cent suggest that the Fed should start paying attention to both sides of its dual mandate. Read it here

Aditi Phadnis explains why the BJP-led-coalition at the Centre will need the support of state governments if its economic reform agenda is to get anywhere. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal reprises the success of Twitter/X as the microblogging site turns 18. Read it here

 
