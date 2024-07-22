Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Questions for policymakers, can we bank on Budget, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

trade, policymakers
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Pre-Budget musings and the silk path India can take. Today’s reading

Before the Budget, Tamal Bandyopadhyay revives the question of bank privatisation. The Budget of 2021-22 had talked of this and privatisation in other strategic sectors too.

Given the lack of trustworthy national accounts data, Ajay Shah has suggestions for policymakers about the economy on the basis of the data gleaned from firms.

Surinder Sud looks at the opportunities of sericulture and says its byproducts can be gainfully utilised.



QUOTE
 
I should not be speaking on the affairs of Bangladesh … but I can tell you this, if helpless people come knocking on the door of Bengal, we will surely provide them shelter.
 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

 
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

