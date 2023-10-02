Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Cautious optimism, beware of over-regulation & more

Best of BS Opinion: Cautious optimism, beware of over-regulation & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pathogens becoming immune to antibiotics, why India should make life easy for smaller firms, and what global central banks are doing and what India’s central bank is likely to do -- for today

How a health crisis is in the offing owing to antimicrobial resistance. Sunita Narain gives all its aspects.

Ajay Shah lays down the road for weaker firms to stay in business.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Expect status quo on rate and no change in stance (on the credit policy this week).

The first edit says the period until the Lok Sabha elections will be volatile for stocks. The second edit gives the reasons why regulating unlisted firms must not lose sight of ease of doing business.



QUOTE
 
I’m not in politics, so my stand on the issue is irrelevant.
 
Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna on the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Best of BS Opinion: Taming Big Tech, the victory of the loser, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Unhealthy dynamics, speed versus quality & more

Best of BS Opinion: Taxing rules, stress in India's neighbourhood & more

Best of BS Opinion: Extended market benefits, Diplomatic standoff & more

Best of BS Opinion: Policy incoherence, lowering entry barriers, and more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story