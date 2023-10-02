Best of BS Opinion: Cautious optimism, beware of over-regulation & more

Pathogens becoming immune to antibiotics, why India should make life easy for smaller firms, and what global central banks are doing and what India’s central bank is likely to do -- for today

Sunita Narain gives all its aspects. How a health crisis is in the offing owing to antimicrobial resistance.gives all its aspects.

Ajay Shah lays down the road for weaker firms to stay in business.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Expect status quo on rate and no change in stance (on the credit policy this week).

The first edit says the period until the Lok Sabha elections will be volatile for stocks. The second edit gives the reasons why regulating unlisted firms must not lose sight of ease of doing business.

QUOTE

I’m not in politics, so my stand on the issue is irrelevant.

Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna on the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance