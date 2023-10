RBI reviews flow of credit to MSMEs, delibrates on bridging credit gap

Last date to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes is tomorrow, clarifies RBI

FinMin notifies Oct 1 date for implementing amended GST law for e-gaming

RBI extends last date for exchanging Rs 2,000 bank notes to Oct 7

Banks to continue accepting Rs 2,000 note till October 7, says RBI

Liquidity continues to be in deficit, banks expect RBI repo auction

Advance tax payments push the banking system liquidity into deficit

Fifth Test: Perfect finish for Broad, England level Ashes with Oval win

Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

On September 20, the Federal Reserve left its target federal funds rate unchanged, but continued with its hawkish stance and projected another rate hike by the end of the year

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com