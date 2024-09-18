Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Challenges for a transitioning power and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

India is still a developing country with a low per capita income of $2,500, which also camouflages wide income and wealth inequalities. India currently ranks 134th out of 193 countries in the Human Development Index, which is a more accurate measure
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Dichotomies in India’s relations with other powers. Audit programmes of each state

Shyam Saran writes: The asymmetry in India’s domestic capabilities and its global profile poses complex challenges for its foreign policy. On the one hand, there is satisfaction in having found a seat at the high table (but not yet as a permanent member of the UN Security Council). However, this is not backed by commensurate economic, technological and security capabilities, so India’s influence in shaping global governance is limited.

V S Krishnan says the Centre needs to upskill officers involved in GST collection.

The first edit looks at what should be easy for the government to do. The second edit sees the depressing picture on climate change as seen in what happened in Azerbaijan.

In the Puranas, it is written that the one who shelters everyone and who stabilises the past and future and walks along with the present is a wealthy as well as a yogi. All this is implied to Narendra Modi.
 
Musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar, on releasing a song titled “Vishwashanti Doot - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

